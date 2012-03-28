BRIEF-Xinyuan Real Estate Q4 revenue rose 22.2 pct to $505.3 mln
* Expects co's second New York project, announced in Jan, to begin demolition and foundation work in Q1 of 2017
ISTANBUL, March 28 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi Bank said on Wednesday it had applied to the Capital Markets Board and the Istanbul Stock Exchange for a bond issue of up to 2.25 billion lira ($1.26 billion).
Yapi Kredi said on March 29 that it had mandated its headquarters for this issue. ($1 = 1.7878 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)
* Expects co's second New York project, announced in Jan, to begin demolition and foundation work in Q1 of 2017
COLOMBO, Feb 14 The Sri Lankan rupee firmed on Tuesday as dollar sales by exporters offset demand for the U.S. currency although depreciation concerns continued to weigh, dealers said.
* Cathay Pacific and Synchrony Financial launch co-branded visa credit card with exclusive rewards for U.S. travelers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: