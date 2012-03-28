ISTANBUL, March 28 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi Bank said on Wednesday it had applied to the Capital Markets Board and the Istanbul Stock Exchange for a bond issue of up to 2.25 billion lira ($1.26 billion).

Yapi Kredi said on March 29 that it had mandated its headquarters for this issue. ($1 = 1.7878 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)