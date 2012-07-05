ISTANBUL, July 5 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi Bank applied to the Capital Markets Board to issue bills worth 200 million lira ($110.74 million) with a maturity of 179 days, it said on Thursday.

The bank said in the statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange that the issuance was part of its plans to issue a total 2.25 billion lira worth of bonds, announced in February.

($1 = 1.8060 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)