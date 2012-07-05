BRIEF-Chukyo Bank to offer off-floor distribution of 85,000 shares
* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 85,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from Feb. 22 to Feb. 28
ISTANBUL, July 5 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi Bank applied to the Capital Markets Board to issue bills worth 200 million lira ($110.74 million) with a maturity of 179 days, it said on Thursday.
The bank said in the statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange that the issuance was part of its plans to issue a total 2.25 billion lira worth of bonds, announced in February.
($1 = 1.8060 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
* Says its unit ZE Energy Inc signs basic agreement to provide carbonization equipment license to a China-based marine machine firm
* Q4 net interest income 434 million Norwegian crowns ($51.71 million) versus 390 million crowns year ago