ISTANBUL, Sept 6 Turkey's Yapi Kredi Bank , the Turkish bank owned by Italy's Unicredit and Koc Holding, said on Thursday that it will issue bonds worth up to 2.4 billion lira ($1.32 billion).

The lender said bonds will have various maturities, but didn't provide further details, according to a filing on the Istanbul Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.8191 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer)