ISTANBUL Oct 4 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi applied to the Capital Markets Board (SPK) and Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) to issue bills worth 150 million lira ($83 million) with a maturity of 172 days, it said on Thursday.

The bank said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange that the issuance was part of its plans, announced in February, to issue a total 2.25 billion lira worth of bonds.

($1 = 1.8052 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)