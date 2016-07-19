LONDON, July 19 (IFR) - Turkish lender Yapi Kredi has
cancelled its US$550m 4.5% July 2023 Eurobond, which was due to
settle today.
The bond priced last Tuesday via Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING and UniCredit, before the
attempted military coup in the country.
"Yap ve Kredi Bankas wishes to thank investors who
participated in the 7yr USD transaction, which priced on 12 July
2016," it said in a statement.
"In light of recent events in Turkey, Yap ve Kredi Bankas
has decided to cancel the transaction, which had been scheduled
to settle today, and to revisit the market at a later date
subject to market conditions."
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)