ISTANBUL Nov 30 Turkey's Yapi Kredi Bank will hold investor meetings on a possible eurobond issue, bankers said on Monday.

They said Merrill Lynch, Citi, MUFG and Unicredit had been mandated for the meetings, scheduled to be held on Dec. 1-4.

(Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)