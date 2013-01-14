BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
ISTANBUL Jan 14 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi , owned by UniCredit SpA and Koc Holding , said on Monday it had mandated four banks to issue foreign debt worth up to $500 million.
Yapi Kredi said it had mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities, Morgan Stanley and UniCredit for the bond issue, according to a statement to Istanbul Stock Exchange. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.