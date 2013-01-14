ISTANBUL Jan 14 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi , owned by UniCredit SpA and Koc Holding , said on Monday it had mandated four banks to issue foreign debt worth up to $500 million.

Yapi Kredi said it had mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities, Morgan Stanley and UniCredit for the bond issue, according to a statement to Istanbul Stock Exchange. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)