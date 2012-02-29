BRIEF-New York REIT says Gregory Hughes resigned from board
* New York REIT Inc - resignation of Gregory Hughes from company's board of directors, effective February 15
ISTANBUL Feb 29 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi said on Wednesday it mandated its headquarters to issue bonds of up to 2.25 billion lira ($1.28 billion).
The bank made the statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.7550 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)
FRANKFURT, Feb 16 The European Central Bank is ready to make new changes to the way it lends bonds for collateral after a drought of such paper at the turn of the year threatened the functioning of financial markets, minutes of the ECB's latest meeting showed on Thursday.
* Textainer Group Holdings Limited reports fourth-quarter and full-year results