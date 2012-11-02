ISTANBUL Nov 2 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi said on Friday it haD applied to the Turkish banking watchdog (BBDK) and Capital Markets Board to issue a 178-day, 500 million lira ($280 million) bill.

The bank also said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange that if the issue attracted strong bids it could increase the total amount by 100 million lira. ($1 = 1.7881 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)