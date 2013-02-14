Australia shares falter on weak oil; NZ also down
March 9 Australian share markets slipped on Thursday for a second day, dragged by materials, after losses in overnight oil prices sparked a heavy sell-off in the energy sector.
ISTANBUL Feb 14 Turkey's Yapi Kredi Bank on Thursday posted a fourth-quarter net profit of 512.5 million lira ($291 million), just missing a Reuters poll forecast of 519.5 million lira.
The bank said its 2012 net profit rose to 1.91 billion lira from 1.86 billion the previous year.
($1 = 1.7635 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
March 9 Australian share markets slipped on Thursday for a second day, dragged by materials, after losses in overnight oil prices sparked a heavy sell-off in the energy sector.
* HY basic headline earnings per share 211.5 cents versus 185.4 cents
* Said on Wednesday proposed to pay a dividend of gross 0.048 lira ($0.0128) net 0.0408 lira for 2016 payable starting from May 31