ISTANBUL, March 26 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi Bank said on Tuesday talks were continuing on the sale of its Yapi Kredi Sigorta insurance arm after sources said Germany's Allianz had agreed to buy the unit for nearly 950 million euros.

"Our talks and work on the subject are not finalised yet, and a deal has not been signed yet," the bank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.

(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Writing by Nick Tattersall)