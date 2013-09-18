ISTANBUL, Sept 18 Yapi Kredi, a Turkish lender part-owned by Italy's UniCredit, said on Wednesday it would issue bonds worth up to 5.6 billion lira ($2.8 billion) with maximum maturities of five years.

In a filing with the stock exchange, Yapi Kredi, whose Turkish stakeholder is Koc Holding, did not say when it would issue the debt.

($1 = 2.0018 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley, editing by Dasha Afanasieva)