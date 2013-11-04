BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
ISTANBUL Nov 4 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi posted a third quarter net profit of 1.63 billion lira ($808 million) on Monday, in line with a Reuters poll forecast of 1.62 billion lira, on the back of the sale in March of its insurance unit.
Yapi Kredi, owned by Turkey's Koc Holding and Italy's UniCredit, sold its insurance unit Yapi Kredi Sigorta for $883 million to Europe's biggest insurer Allianz eight months ago.
($1 = 2.0170 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.