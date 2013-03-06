ISTANBUL, March 6 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi Bank expects net profit to rise 10-15 percent this year, with loans seen growing 15 percent in line with levels sought by the central bank, Chief Executive Faik Acikalin told reporters late on Tuesday.

The lender plans to open 40-50 new branches this year and considers issuing lira eurobonds, Acikalin said.

