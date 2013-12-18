ISTANBUL Dec 18 Yapi Kredi, the Turkish lender part-owned by Italy's UniCredit, said on Wednesday it will sell its portfolio of non-performing loans worth 229.05 million lira to various buyers for 42.75 million lira.

The Istanbul-based bank, in which Koc Holding owns a stake, made the statement in a filing to the Istanbul stock exchange. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)