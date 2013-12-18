BRIEF-China Merchants Land posts FY profit for year attributable RMB811.4 million
* FY profit for year attributable to owners of company RMB811.4 million versus RMB 185.4 million
ISTANBUL Dec 18 Yapi Kredi, the Turkish lender part-owned by Italy's UniCredit, said on Wednesday it will sell its portfolio of non-performing loans worth 229.05 million lira to various buyers for 42.75 million lira.
The Istanbul-based bank, in which Koc Holding owns a stake, made the statement in a filing to the Istanbul stock exchange. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Feb operating income RMB113.7 million
* In February 2017, group's contracted sales amounted to approximately rmb 5.23 billion