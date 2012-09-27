ISTANBUL, Sept 27 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi said on Thursday it had secured a syndicated loan in two tranches, of $322 million at 1.35 percent over Libor and 618 million euros ($795 million) at 1.35 percent over Euribor.

It made the announcement in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.7775 euros) (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)