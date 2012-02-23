(Changes profit change percentage in first paragraph)

ISTANBUL Feb 23 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi's profit declined 9.7 percent to 1.86 billion lira ($1.06 billion) in 2011 from a year ago, matching forecasts, its financial results showed on Thursday.

The bank's loans rose to 67.8 billion lira last year from 52.6 billion in 2010, and its net interest income was little changed, rising to 3.3 billion lira in 2011 from 3.2 billion a year ago. ($1 = 1.7609 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Ece Toksabay)