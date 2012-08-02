BRIEF-Banco BPM says ECB set capital requirement at 8.15 pct
* In its SREP decision the European Central Bank has set a bank-specific minimum capital requirement of 8.15 percent for 2017 CET1 ratio
ISTANBUL Aug 2 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi said second-quarter net profit fell 20.2 percent to 352.4 million lira ($195 million), missing a Reuters forecast of 418.1 million lira.
Yapi Kredi's second-quarter net profit was 442 million lira in the same period of 2011.
Net interest income in the quarter rose to 1.06 billion lira, versus 731.1 million lira a year ago. ($1 = 1.8085 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer)
* In its SREP decision the European Central Bank has set a bank-specific minimum capital requirement of 8.15 percent for 2017 CET1 ratio
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited's (NCBJ) ratings as follows: --Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'; --Viability Rating at 'b'; --Support Rating at '4'; --Support Rating Floor at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS and VR The bank's IDRs and VR reflect the high influence of the operating environme
* Net assets stand at C$85 billion at end 2016 (Recasts, adds comment from CFO)