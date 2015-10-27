UPDATE 4-South Africa's biggest trade union calls for Zuma to quit
* C.bank deputy governor: may act if rate outlook worsens (Adds ANC Wednesday briefing on two-day meetings)
ISTANBUL Oct 27 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi on Tuesday posted third-quarter net profit of 317.7 million lira ($109 million), a 35 percent year-on-year decline.
The Istanbul-based bank had net income of 490 million lira in the same period of 2014. It beat a forecast of 303 million lira in a Reuters poll of seven banks and brokerages.
($1 = 2.91 lira) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* C.bank deputy governor: may act if rate outlook worsens (Adds ANC Wednesday briefing on two-day meetings)
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 South Africa's ruling African National Congress said on Tuesday it will brief media on Wednesday on decisions taken by senior officials after two days of meetings over a cabinet reshuffle by President Jacob Zuma.
ROME, April 4 Italy put the Vatican on its "white list" of states with cooperative financial institutions on Tuesday, ending years of mistrust and providing an endorsement of efforts by Pope Francis to clean up the city state's banking sector.