ISTANBUL Dec 5 Italian bank UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Wednesday its Turkish partner Yapi Kredi Bank could complete a sale of its insurance arm Yapi Kredi Sigorta by the middle of 2013 if the right partner is found.

Speaking at a news conference in Istanbul he also said that Turkey is one of the priority markets for Unicredit and they will continue to invest in Turkey. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Seda Sezer)