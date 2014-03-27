* Worldline deal to make Yapital standard in German retail

* Mobile payments slow to take off but seen growing fast

* Backing from Europe's e-commerce giant Otto Group

By Emma Thomasson

BERLIN, March 27 Yapital, a cashless payment company owned by German e-commerce firm Otto, thinks it has good chance to become Europe's answer to Pay-Pal as dozens of competing smartphone applications start to shake up shopping.

Licensed in 2011 as an electronic money institution, Yapital has gone live in thousands of stores in Germany in recent months, including Rewe, the second-biggest supermarket group, and on e-commerce websites in Germany, Austria and Luxembourg.

It hopes to sign up a few hundred thousand users in the next 12 to 15 months in German-speaking markets as it ramps up marketing, from just a couple of thousand active users now, and then eventually try to break into other European countries.

"The number one goal is to convince people that, not only Yapital is great, but that mobile payment is not just something that is abstract, but is pretty cool," Yapital chairman Nils Winkler told Reuters in a telephone interview.

While slow to take off, global mobile payments are predicted to reach $90 billion by 2017, from $13 billion in 2012, according to research by Forrester. Retailers, telecoms companies, card issuers, banks and technology players are battling for a piece of the growing pie with dozens of different tools.

Yapital got a boost on Thursday when it announced a partnership with Worldline, a payment and transactions processing company that France's Atos plans to list on the stock market this year. (Additional reporting by Leila Abboud in Paris; Editing by David Holmes)