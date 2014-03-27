* Worldline deal to make Yapital standard in German retail

By Emma Thomasson

BERLIN, March 27 Yapital, a cashless payment company owned by German e-commerce firm Otto, thinks it has good chance to become Europe's answer to PayPal as dozens of competing smartphone applications start to shake up shopping.

Licensed in 2011 as an electronic money institution, Yapital has gone live in thousands of stores in Germany in recent months, including Rewe, the second-biggest supermarket group, and on e-commerce websites in Germany, Austria and Luxembourg.

It got its latest boost on Thursday when it announced a partnership with Worldline, a payment and transactions processing company that France's Atos SE plans to list on the stock market this year.

Yapital hopes to sign up several hundred thousand users in the next 12 to 15 months in German-speaking markets as it ramps up marketing, from just a couple of thousand active users now, and then try to break into other European countries.

"The number one goal is to convince people that, not only Yapital is great, but that mobile payment is not just something that is abstract, but is pretty cool," Yapital Chairman Nils Winkler told Reuters in a telephone interview.

While slow to take off, global mobile payments are predicted to reach $90 billion by 2017, up from $13 billion in 2012, according to researchers Forrester. Retailers, telecom companies, card issuers, banks and technology players are battling for a piece of this growing pie with dozens of tools.

Yapital has no Germany-wide rival for in-store payments at present but Deutsche Telekom AG has been piloting a "mobile wallet" in cooperation with MasterCard Inc.

In the UK, Powa Technologies is working on an integrated mobile payments and e-commerce platform, while Vocalink, the group owned by banks which runs the British payments system, is set to launch mobile wallet Zapp later this year.

PayPal - a unit of eBay Inc - is already a dominant player in e-commerce in Europe and is experimenting with ways to roll out mobile payments, while U.S. start-ups Stripe and Square are expanding to Europe.

ONE OF THE WINNERS

Not all the signs are positive.

Swedish mobile payments firm Seamless Distribution AB , which has 300,000 active customers making 12,000 transactions per day, said last month a planned roll-out of its system in stores had been slower than expected.

Yet there are trends pointing to more cashless mobile transactions.

Otto notes that every other German already owns a smartphone and one in five uses a tablet, with some of its online stores already seeing 40 percent of visits on mobile devices.

For Yapital, the Worldline linkup will enable the processing of Yapital payments via Worldline's existing card payment infrastructure, which Yapital said should create a standardised mobile payment method for the entire German retail sector.

Due to its backing from Otto, Europe's second biggest e-commerce player after Amazon.com Inc, Winkler predicts Yapital will be one of the winners among some 200 mobile payment initiatives he estimates are crowding the continent at present.

"There may be one in each bigger market which could reach a certain level of acceptance, and then there will be a consolidation so at the end there will be two or three pan-European players," Winkler said. "The little ones will disappear in the other markets and then we have a very good chance."

Otto, a mail order firm which runs more than 60 e-commerce websites worldwide with sales of 6 billion euros ($8.3 billion) in 2013/14, has pledged to invest 300 million euros by 2015, including in Yapital and other start-ups.

After registering on the Yapital website and downloading its app to a mobile device, customers can pay by direct debit in participating stores, online and by invoice, or receive cash from other users, by scanning a code with a smartphone.

"Yapital ... has got off to a very good start and is one of the most promising mobile payment systems," Wolf Kunisch, chief executive of Worldline Germany, said in a statement. "We are convinced that it has the best chance of establishing itself as the leading player on the mobile payment market." ($1 = 0.7254 Euros) (Additional reporting by Leila Abboud in Paris; Editing by David Holmes)