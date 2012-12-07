OSLO Dec 7 Norway's Yara will buy the Brazilian fertilizer business of commodities giant Bunge in a deal valued at $750 million, the firms said on Friday.

The companies also entered into a long-term supply agreement, enabling Bunge to continue supplying fertiliser to farmers as part of its grain origination activities.

The deal has an enterprise value of $750 million, including net operating capital value of $385 million and other assets valued at $365 million.