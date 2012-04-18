OSLO, April 18 Norwegian fertiliser maker Yara has proposed authorising the firm's board to buy back up to 5 percent of the company's shares in the year between its annual general meetings in 2012 and 2013, the firm said.

The buyback, which replaces an earlier buyback programme before, will require shareholder approval at the May 10 AGM. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)