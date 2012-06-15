UPDATE 1-Glencore agrees $960 million copper and cobalt deal with Fleurette
* Copper, cobalt seen strong on tight supply-demand balance (Adds detail, background)
OSLO, June 15 Oslo-based Yara, the world's largest maker of nitrate fertilisers, appointed several new executives on Friday to replace officials charged with corruption in a probe of the company.
Yara said it appointed Torgeir Kvidal as chief financial officer and Jan Duerloo as head of upstream.
Both had been filling these positions on an acting basis since mid-May when the Norwegian National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime filed charges against their predecessors. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Dan Lalor)
LONDON, Feb 13 Britain's top share index advanced for a fifth straight session to its highest level in nearly a month, with a sharp rally in basic resources stocks on the back of stronger metals prices supporting the broader market.
LUSAKA, Feb 13 Zambia and Zimbabwe will give French engineering firm Razel-Bec the task of making safe the Kariba Dam, whose wall is swelling, raising the risk of cracks in the structure designed to hold back up to 180 billion cubic meters of water.