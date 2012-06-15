OSLO, June 15 Oslo-based Yara, the world's largest maker of nitrate fertilisers, appointed several new executives on Friday to replace officials charged with corruption in a probe of the company.

Yara said it appointed Torgeir Kvidal as chief financial officer and Jan Duerloo as head of upstream.

Both had been filling these positions on an acting basis since mid-May when the Norwegian National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime filed charges against their predecessors. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Dan Lalor)