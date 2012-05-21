OSLO May 21 Yara, the world's largest
maker of nitrate fertilisers, appointed an acting chief
financial officer and a head of upstream operations after two of
its executives were charged in a corruption probe.
The firm appointed Torgeir Kvidal acting CFO and Jan Duerloo
as acting Head of Upstream after its executives agreed to stand
down until their case is resolved.
Chief Financial Officer Hallgeir Storvik and Head of
Upstream Tor Holba were temporarily detained for questioning by
Norwegian police on Friday on suspicion of "gross corruption".
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)