OSLO, April 2 Norway's Yara said on Monday it had agreed to invest about 40 million Canadian dollars ($40.0 million) in a 19.9 percent stake in Canada's IC Potash Group (ICP) in a private placement transaction.

Yara, the world's biggest nitrogen-based fertiliser maker, said it would aquire 30.13 million common shares in ICP at a price of $1.32 per share.

The firm said it had also entered into an off-take arrangement for 30 percent of all products produced by ICP's Ochoa project in New Mexico for a period of 15 years, and discussed the possibility of establishing a jointly held entity for the purpose of marketing the project's products. ($1 = 0.9995 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)