OSLO Dec 13 Yara International,
a Norway-based fertiliser maker, said it agreed to a broad deal
with Moroccan phosphate provider OCP that includes the
establishment of a 50-50 joint venture in Brazil.
The joint venture will import OCP ' s phosphate rock
to Brazil for processing by Yara into fertiliser and other
products, Yara said, while the Moroccan group will also provide
raw materials to Yara plants in Europe.
"Brazil is a fast-growing agricultural market where we,
together with OCP, are creating a strong platform for further
growth," Yara Chief Executive Joergen Ole Haslestad said in a
statement.
"Furthermore, we are securing long-term raw material supply
for our European NPK (nitrogen-, phosphorous- and
potassium-based fertiliser) plants."
State-controlled OCP, or Office Cherifien des Phosphates, is
the world's top phosphate reserves holder.
"OCP is committed to meet the growing global demand of
fertilizers. We are pleased to build this partnership with Yara,
which further consolidates our existing long-term relationship
with Yara," Mostafa Terrab, OCP's chairman and chief executive,
said in a statement.
Under the arrangement the Moroccan company will gain a
50-percent interest in Yara's existing terminal and production
plant in Rio Grande, Brazil.
"Through the joint venture, OCP and Yara will have access to
the existing port, terminal and storage facilities, which they
plan to develop through investments in the short- to medium-
term," Yara said.
Yara said its Rio Grande plant consumes some 350,000 tonnes
of phosphate rock to produce up to 650,000 tonnes of "single
super phosphate."
"Phosphate rock is crucial to the most important products
that Yara makes, and OCP is among the largest suppliers in the
world," Yara spokesman Esben Tuman said in an interview.
He said it was too early to release the financial aspects of
the deal, to be completed in the first quarter of 2012.
"We have agreed on the key terms for this, but it's subject
to regulatory approval," he added.
