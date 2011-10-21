(Adds detail)

* Q3 adjusted EBITDA up 66 pct to NOK 4.21 bln, vs 4.15 bln poll

* Says declining volumes likely to catch up

* Says to add capacity in Q4

OSLO, Oct 21 Norwegian fertiliser company Yara said it expects to profit from shrinking grain stocks for the remainder of the season as it reported forecast-beating third-quarter results.

Farm margins remain healthy at today's grain prices, Yara's Chief Executive Joergen Ole Haslestad added.

"With limited stocks in the fertilizer value chain, this indicates a catch-up in deliveries is likely during the remainder of the season," Haslestad said.

Deliveries were slowed by a drought in Europe in the second quarter, and Yara said sales volumes had been hampered by macroeconomic concerns and challenging harvest conditions.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 66 percent to 4.21 billion Norwegian crowns ($747 million) in July-September, beating the 4.15 billion forecast in a Reuters poll.

Yara, the world's largest nitrogen-based fertiliser maker with sale volumes of over 20 million tonnes last year, said new production capacity was to come on line in the fourth quarter.

Prices for nitrogen fertilisers such as urea, nitrate, and NPK have risen more than costs for natural gas -- a key production factor -- in the latest year, giving support to Yara's margins.

Compared with third quarter 2010, average realised prices in were up 63 percent for nitrates and 31 percent for NPK, while urea prices were up 68 percent, the firm said.

Yara said fourth-quarter energy costs were estimated to be 750 million crowns higher than last year's third quarter, while it saw first-quarter energy costs up 500 million compared with a year earlier. ($1=5.633 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Mike Nesbit)