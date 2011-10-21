* Q3 adjusted EBITDA up 66 pct to NOK 4.21 bln, vs 4.15 bln poll

* Says declining volumes likely to catch up

* Says to add capacity in Q4

* Shares rise 2.4 percent (Adds CEO and CFO comments, analyst, updates shares)

By Victoria Klesty and Henrik Stolen

OSLO, Oct 21 Norwegian fertiliser company Yara said it expects to profit from shrinking grain stocks for the remainder of the season as it reported forecast-beating third-quarter results.

Farm margins remain healthy at today's grain prices and a decline in European demand could be reversed in the coming months, chief executive Joergen Ole Haslestad said on Friday.

"With limited stocks in the fertilizer value chain, this indicates a catch-up in deliveries is likely during the remainder of the season," Haslestad said.

Shares in Yara were up 2.4 percent at 0904 GMT, outperforming a 1.5 percent rise in the Oslo Stock Exchange benchmark index .

Deliveries, down 12 percent in the quarter, were slowed by a drought in Europe in the second quarter, and Yara said sales volumes had been hampered by macroeconomic concerns and challenging harvest conditions.

The general macroeconomic uncertainty led to reduced demand for crop nutrients from Europe in particular, where the distribution chain was reluctant to buy for storage, Yara said.

"We now know that farmers need to start buying in the fourth quarter, and if they don't they will be desparate in the first quarter," Haslestad told a news conference.

European sales volumes so far in October had been in line with the average of the third quarter, and Yara was discussing price hikes on nitrates with its European clients as the premium on these nutrients were too low, Chief Financial officer Hallgeir Storvik said.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 66 percent to 4.21 billion Norwegian crowns ($747 million) in July-September, beating the 4.15 billion forecast in a Reuters poll.

RS Platou analyst Are Grongstad said the numbers were very strong and showed Yara was able to keep sales up even in bad seasons.

"There has been a lot of uncertainty with regards to their markets -- a lot of rain and bad weather has caused farmers to postpone purchases, and it is hard to assess how that will affect results," Grongstad said.

"Sales in Europe were down only 13 percent and I think many had feared it would be worse than that."

While global food prices have fallen back in the last few months, prices are still higher than a year ago, and fertiliser prices have remained robust and in part supported by a limited supply from swing exporter China, the world's biggest fertiliser producer.

The FAO Food Price Index, which measures monthly price changes for a food basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and sugar, declined during the third quarter due to falls in grain, sugar and edible oils prices.

The September Index was 13 points below the 238 points peak hit in February, but 15 percent higher than a year ago.

Yara, the world's largest nitrogen-based fertiliser maker with sale volumes of over 20 million tonnes last year, said new production capacity was to come on line in the fourth quarter.

Prices for nitrogen fertilisers such as urea, nitrate, and NPK have risen more than costs for natural gas -- a key production factor -- in the latest year, giving support to Yara's margins.

Compared with the third quarter of 2010, average realised prices were up 63 percent for nitrates and 31 percent for NPK, while urea prices were up 68 percent, the firm said.

Energy costs increased by 608 million crowns in the quarter, in line with the company's guidance.

Yara said fourth-quarter energy costs were estimated to be 750 million crowns higher than last year's fourth quarter, while it saw first-quarter energy costs up 500 million compared with a year earlier.

LIBYAN PLANT

Yara is hoping to restart urea production in its Lifeco joint venture in Libya when the situation there settles, and prospects for this have improved with Thursday's news of the death of the country's former leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Yara closed production in Libya in February, representing a cut in output capacity of 900,000 tonnes of urea or roughly 2.5 percent of Yara's total sales.

The plant, jointly owned with state-owned National Oil Corp. of Libya, now seems to be in "acceptable" condition and Yara plans to bring people into the area in a few months to prepare for a production restart, Haslsestad said. ($1=5.633 Norwegian crowns) (Editing by Mike Nesbit and Hans-Juergen Peters)