(Adds detail)

By Victoria Klesty and Joachim Dagenborg

OSLO Dec 6 Norwegian fertiliser maker Yara said it saw strong demand in regions where fertiliser application is on-going while raising its profit estimates for both its demand-driven and its supply-driven scenarios.

"Yara believes an 8 million ton increase in own-produced and joint venture product sales from 2010 to 2016 is realistic," it said in a statement ahead of a capital markets day on Tuesday.

Yara, the world's largest nitrogen-based fertiliser maker, sold over 20 million tonnes of fertilisers last year.

It said the current agricultural prices provided healthy farm economics with good incentives for continued strong fertiliser demand next year.

"At current grain prices, (a) rebound in European deliveries (is) likely during the first half (of 2012)," it said in a presentation slide, echoing its message from October that limited stocks in the fertiliser value chain indicated a likely catch-up during the remainder of the season.

The main period for using fertilisers on the northern hemisphere is during the first half of the calendar year when the crops are planted, including fertilising of winter wheat.

Industry deliveries in Europe slowed in July-September as a result of higher fertiliser prices and lower crop prices, while sales volumes were also hampered by macroeconomic concerns and challenging harvest conditions.

Yara said its new earnings scenarios indicating a spread of earnings per share in the range of 28-55 crowns depending on whether the market would be supply- or demand driven.

In the scenarios presented last year, the range in earnings was 18-47 crowns per share.

The base case scenario assumes fertiliser prices, energy prices and currency rates equal to the average over the last five years.

"The most important thing here is the guidance of the EPS range which was raised somewhat compared to last year, even though it was expected as energy prices have increased too," Fondsfinans analyst Magnus Smistad told Reuters.

"The demand-driven scenario here is very high, and that is of course very positive," he added. (Editing by Mike Nesbit)