* Buys 16 pct of Australia firm for $143 mln
* Explosives maker Orica may take share of new nitrate plant
* Burrup stake sold by receivers
(Adds Orica negotiations, CEO comment, analyst, details)
By Balazs Koranyi
OSLO, Feb 1 Yara, the world's
largest ammonia-based fertiliser maker, will raise its stake in
Australia's Burrup to run it jointly with oil and gas group
Apache Corp and boost output to capitalise on the
country's mining boom.
Norway's Yara will pay $143 million to increase its Burrup
stake to 51 percent from 35 percent, leaving Apache with the
rest in a deal that includes an agreement to build a new
ammonium nitrate plant to supply Australia's mining industry.
"Today marks the end of a challenging period for what we
have always regarded as a world-class asset, and we look forward
to integrating Burrup fully into Yara's global production
system," Yara Chief Executive Joergen Ole Haslestad said.
A 65-percent stake in Burrup, to be renamed Yara Pilbara,
was put up for sale in May by receivers appointed by ANZ Bank
, Australia's fourth biggest lender, to recoup a loan to
Burrup's founder, Pankaj Oswal.
Burrup operates one of the world's largest ammonia
facilities in Western Australia with a capacity of 850,000
metric tonnes annually, producing about 6 percent of the total
world output of tradable ammonia.
Apache, Burrup's natural gas supplier, agreed in December to
buy the 65 percent stake but Yara, the firm's minority owner,
had the right to match the bid.
"It was expected that they would take advantage of the
opportunity," said Magnus Smistad, an analyst at Fondsfinans.
He called the purchase price "OK" and added: "I would look
at it as positive."
Another analyst, who asked not to be named, called the $143
million price tag for 16 percent of Burrup "a little bit
negative" for Yara and said the deal was hard to evaluate
without knowing the price Apache negotiated for gas to supply
the plant.
But he added: "On the positive side, this clears the way to
do the explosives project for the nearby mining industry they
have been wanting to do."
Following the Burrup deal, Yara and Apache will go ahead
with plans for new 330,000 tonne technical ammonium nitrate
plant, to supply the Australian mining sector. Yara will own
75.5 percent and Apache the rest. The two have estimated the
project could cost about $700 million, but declined to comment
further on costs on Wednesday.
So-called "technical" ammonium nitrate is used for
explosives in the mining business.
Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
operate some of their largest iron ore mines in the nearby
Pilbara region of Australia, shipping hundreds of millions of
tonnes of ore per year to China.
Yara and Apache are in talks with Australian explosives
maker Orica to sell a stake in the new plant, a Yara
spokesman told Reuters.
"A process is ongoing and the likely outcome is that Orica
will be on the ownership side of the TAN (ammonium nitrate)
project," the spokesman said, while stressing that no decision
had been made and a different outcome was also possible.
An Orica spokeswoman declined to comment.
(Additional reporting by Henrik Stolen and Gwladys Fouche in
Oslo and Narayanan Somasundaram in Sydney, Editing by Mark
Potter and Jane Merriman)