OSLO Feb 7 Yara, the world's largest nitrate fertiliser maker, reported fourth-quarter results ahead of expectations on Tuesday and said activity levels have increased in the global nitrogen industry in the first quarter.

Net profit for the fourth quarter more than doubled to 3.39 billion crowns ($581 million) from 1.56 billion crowns a year earlier and came ahead of analysts' median forecast for 3.25 billion. ($1 = 5.8312 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)