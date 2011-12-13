OSLO Dec 13 Fertiliser maker Yara International said it has agreed to global cooperation with Moroccan phosphate provider OCP S.A., including the establishment of a 50-50 joint venture in Brazil.

Under the arrangement, Yara said, OCP will gain a 50-percent interest in Yara's existing terminal and production plant in Rio Grande, Brazil.

The Norwegian company said it expected completion of the investment and the agreements to take place in the first quarter of 2012.

(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)