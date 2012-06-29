OSLO, June 29 Norwegian fertiliser firm Yara
said on Friday an external investigation had confirmed
earlier information on a number of irregular payments related to
processes in Libya, India and Switzerland.
Yara had hired a law firm to conduct a broad external
investigation after discovering "unacceptable" payments to
consultants and other persons associated with suppliers, and
notified Norwegian authorities.
"Until the Oekokrim investigation is completed, Yara cannot
conclude on questions related to responsibility of individuals
or individual companies," the firm said.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty)