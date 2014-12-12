Five ways to bet on water -Barron's
NEW YORK, March 19 Calling water "one of the most appealing long-term investments," Barron's recommended five bets on related securities in an article published Sunday.
OSLO Dec 12 Norwegian fertiliser firm Yara has issued 3.5 billion crowns ($479 mln) of bonds in three tranches to refinance part of the company's debt, it said on Friday.
"We are not saying how much we save but the rate level is low, so we get cheaper debt than we had," said Jens Hofgaard in Yara's finance and treasury department.
Yara issued 2.2 billion crowns of five-year floating rate bonds with a coupon of 3-month NIBOR plus 70 basis points, 700 million crowns of seven-year fixed-rate bonds with a 2.55 percent coupon and 600 million crowns of 10-year fixed-rate bonds with a 3 percent coupon.
An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on the Oslo stock exchange.
Danske Bank Markets, DNB Markets and Nordea Markets acted as joint lead managers of the transaction. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord; editing by David Clarke)
