OSLO Oct 7 Norwegian fertiliser firm Yara international said on Tuesday it had fired chief executive Joergen Ole Haslestad and that its merger talks with CF Industries would continue.

Chief Financial Officer Torgeir Kvidal will take over as acting CEO and lead the Yara team.

"Yara's board have concluded that Haslestad is not the right person to lead the company going forward, also in light of the on-going talks with CF Industries," Yara's chairman of the board, Leif Teksum, said in a statement.

"Haslestad would not have a role in a potential merged company."

Haslestad was originally set to retire next year, and Yara first appointed aluminium producer Norsk Hydro's CEO Svein Richard Brandtzaeg to run the firm from early 2015, but Brandtzaeg resigned from the job after learning about the merger talks. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)