OSLO Jan 17 A Norwegian appeals court sentenced the former chief legal officer of fertiliser-maker Yara International, Kendrick Wallace, to seven years in prison in a bribery case, it said on Tuesday.

The Borgarting Appeal Courts, a regional court in southeast Norway, upheld 71-year-old Wallace's guilt in December . Wallace, an American, had originally been convicted to 2-1/2 years in prison by a lower court.

Prosecutors had originally accused four Yara executives of paying bribes to officials in India and Libya, but only Wallace was convicted in the appeals case, while the three others were acquitted.

In a statement, the appeals court said Wallace, whose responsibilities included anti-corruption work, had been "very central" to Yara's crimes, and that the violations appeared to be "well planned".

He had not personally benefited from the bribes, the court added.

