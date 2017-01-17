(Adds quote from verdict)
OSLO Jan 17 A Norwegian appeals court sentenced
the former chief legal officer of fertiliser-maker Yara
International, Kendrick Wallace, to seven years in
prison in a bribery case, it said on Tuesday.
The Borgarting Appeal Courts, a regional court in southeast
Norway, upheld 71-year-old Wallace's guilt in December
. Wallace, an American, had originally been
convicted to 2-1/2 years in prison by a lower court.
Prosecutors had originally accused four Yara executives of
paying bribes to officials in India and Libya, but only Wallace
was convicted in the appeals case, while the three others were
acquitted.
In a statement, the appeals court said Wallace, whose
responsibilities included anti-corruption work, had been "very
central" to Yara's crimes, and that the violations appeared to
be "well planned".
He had not personally benefited from the bribes, the court
added.
Wallace's lawyer was not immediately available for comment
when contacted by Reuters.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by
Gwladys Fouche)