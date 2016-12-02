UPDATE 5-Brazil police seek former billionaire Batista in graft probe
* Lawyers say Batista abroad, will turn himself in (Adds statements from Batista representatives, OSX, MMX)
OSLO Dec 2 The jury of a Norwegian appeals court on Friday acquitted former Yara Chief Executive Thorleif Enger and two other former top executives of in a bribery case, reversing the verdict of a lower court.
The Borgarting Appeals Court upheld a guilty verdict of former chief legal officer Kendrick Wallace, while Enger was acquitted along with Tor Holba and Daniel Clauw.
Under the court's rules, judges will now meet to decide whether to accept or reject the jury's verdicts.
Prosecutors had accused them of paying around $8 million in bribes to officials in India and Libya. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Lawyers say Batista abroad, will turn himself in (Adds statements from Batista representatives, OSX, MMX)
TORONTO, Jan 26 A Canadian court ruled on Thursday that a lawsuit against Tahoe Resources Inc by Guatemalan men claiming they were shot by the miner's private security guards can proceed in British Columbia, according to a copy of the judgment seen by Reuters.
BRASILIA, Jan 26 Brazil's government plans to introduce a bill to set a flexible royalty rate for iron ore that would be between 2 percent and 4 percent depending on international prices for the steelmaking raw material, Broadcast reported on Thursday.