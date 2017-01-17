BRIEF-Marcato comments on Virtus' proposed acquisition of Ridgeworth
* Marcato comments on Virtus' proposed acquisition of Ridgeworth
OSLO Jan 17 A Norwegian appeals court sentenced the former chief legal officer of fertiliser-maker Yara International, Kendrick Wallace, to seven years in prison in a bribery case, it said on Tuesday.
The Borgarting Appeal Courts, a regional court in southeast Norway, upheld Wallace's guilt in December. Wallace, an American, had originally been convicted to 2-1/2 years in prison by a lower court. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
* Marcato comments on Virtus' proposed acquisition of Ridgeworth
* Aercap Holdings N.V. Announces amend and extend of $2.25 billion term loan facilities
Jan 24 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported on Tuesday better-than-expected quarterly profit, as the company kept a tight lid on costs.