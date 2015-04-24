(Adds detail)
OSLO, April 24 Norwegian fertiliser producer
Yara beat quarterly core earnings forecasts on Friday,
though net profit missed expectations due to foreign exchange
losses and a writedown in Libya.
Yara, the world's biggest nitrate fertiliser maker, said the
global outlook for farming profits and various farming
incentives continued to support demand, despite lower commodity
prices, but high exports from China have pushed commodity
nitrogen prices down during the quarter.
Global nitrogen-based fertiliser capacity dropped over the
past year because of lost production in Ukraine and Egypt but
China, which produces at a relatively high cost, filled that gap
and its exports will continue to move prices, Yara said.
"The planned capacity additions outside China over the next
years will not fully displace Chinese urea exports, indicating
that the latter will continue to be key to global nitrogen
pricing also going forward," Yara said in a statement.
Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) before one-off items rose to 5.74 billion
crowns ($732 million) from 3.83 billion crowns a year ago,
beating analyst expectations for 5.42 billion crowns.
But its net profit fell to 729 million crowns from 1.77
billion a year earlier, well short of forecasts for 2.71
billion, as it took a 1.8 billion crown currency loss from the
dollar's firming and a 929 million crown writedown on its Libyan
business.
Although the strong dollar had a negative impact, a weaker
euro and lower gas prices have improved the relative
competitiveness of European fertilizer capacity and Yara expects
its European energy costs for both the second and third quarters
to fall.
The firm previously disclosed the Libyan charge but analyst
expectations did not reflect this item.
