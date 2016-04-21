(Adds investor comment, detail, shares)

OSLO, April 21 Fertiliser maker Yara International on Thursday reported stronger than expected first-quarter earnings and said lower energy costs in the next two quarters would help its performance, sending its shares up.

The company has been cutting costs and increasing investments to become more competitive in the face of difficult market conditions.

Chief executive Svein Tore Holsether said the company had produced strong results in a challenging market environment, where weaker fertilizer prices and lower deliveries impacted earnings.

"Lower natural gas cost in Europe continued to improve Yara's competitive position during the quarter," he said.

Yara's energy costs in the second quarter would be 1.15 billion crowns lower than a year ago, and would be 1.0 billion crowns lower in the third quarter, the company said, due to lower oil and gas prices. Its fertilizer business is a big energy consumer.

It reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, excluding one-offs, of 5.1 billion crowns ($628.47 million) in the quarter, down from 5.7 billion a year earlier, but above analysts' forecasts for 4.9 billion in a Reuters poll.

"Given the fall in share price the last months, the market's expectations for the quarter had clearly come down ahead of the report," said Thomas Nielsen, a fund manager at Norwegian fund Odin, which holds shares in the company.

"As such adjusted EBITDA down 12 percent compared to same quarter last year, was probably not so bad after all. We believe lower energy prices may have a positive impact going forward."

Yara's shares were up 3.75 percent by 0703 GMT, outperforming a global agricultural chemicals index which was up 0.36 percent. Over the past year, shares in Yara have fallen 18 percent over the past year while the index fell 16 percent.

($1 = 8.1149 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche. Editing by Jane Merriman)