* Shares drop 4.3 pct

* Announces $350 mln investment

* Firm needs N. American strategy, say analysts (Adds detail, analysts, shares, industry outlook)

By Balazs Koranyi

OSLO, Oct 22 Shares in Norwegian fertiliser firm Yara - still reeling from failed merger talks with CF Industries - fell more than 4 percent on Wednesday after it reported quarterly profit below market expectations.

The global fertiliser industry has been expanding quickly this year as farmers' margins have remained high, keeping demand strong. The sector has also benefited from lower prices for natural gas, the main ingredient in nitrate fertilisers.

Yara's core profit rose 24 percent in the third quarter but slightly missed analysts' forecasts. The world's biggest nitrogen fertiliser producer said gas prices had not declined as steeply as projected in the period and that profit had also been hit by unexpected maintenance work at an Australian plant.

The Yara stock was among the worst performers on Europe's Stoxx 600 index on Wednesday, dropping 4.3 percent and trailing a 0.10 percent rise in the index. Yara is still up 18.7 percent over the past year, however, above the 0.9 percent gain in the index.

The company said the outlook for the sector remained positive. It said it would spend $350 million to expand its production capacity in Norway and expects prices for its products to stay high on strong demand and fertiliser production capacity cuts in places like Ukraine and China.

It also expects its European energy costs to fall by 1.15 billion crowns ($174 million) over the next two quarters.

CF and Yara ended merger talks this month that would have created a firm on a par with industry leader Potash in terms of market capitalisation.

A successful deal would have given Yara major production units in the United States, where costs are lower due to cheap gas. Analysts say the company needs to formulate a new strategy for North America, where it is building an ammonia plant but still lacks a major presence.

"The announced $350 million investment in Norway is not what investors wanted to hear right now," Berenberg said in a note. "We believe the Yara/CF merger talks fuelled ideas on higher cash returns to shareholders and Yara needs to consolidate the lower margin/lower cash flow trading and urea businesses before investing further."

Yara's quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 24 percent to 4.00 billion crowns ($610 million). Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 4.09 billion, on average.

"Nothing in the report suggests that a new view on fertiliser fundamentals is needed," SpareBank 1 Markets said in a note.

(Editing by Jason Neely and Pravin Char)