* Shares drop 4.3 pct
* Announces $350 mln investment
* Firm needs N. American strategy, say analysts
(Adds detail, analysts, shares, industry outlook)
By Balazs Koranyi
OSLO, Oct 22 Shares in Norwegian fertiliser firm
Yara - still reeling from failed merger talks with CF
Industries - fell more than 4 percent on Wednesday after
it reported quarterly profit below market expectations.
The global fertiliser industry has been expanding quickly
this year as farmers' margins have remained high, keeping demand
strong. The sector has also benefited from lower prices for
natural gas, the main ingredient in nitrate fertilisers.
Yara's core profit rose 24 percent in the third quarter but
slightly missed analysts' forecasts. The world's biggest
nitrogen fertiliser producer said gas prices had not declined as
steeply as projected in the period and that profit had also been
hit by unexpected maintenance work at an Australian plant.
The Yara stock was among the worst performers on Europe's
Stoxx 600 index on Wednesday, dropping 4.3 percent and
trailing a 0.10 percent rise in the index. Yara is still up 18.7
percent over the past year, however, above the 0.9 percent gain
in the index.
The company said the outlook for the sector remained
positive. It said it would spend $350 million to expand its
production capacity in Norway and expects prices for its
products to stay high on strong demand and fertiliser production
capacity cuts in places like Ukraine and China.
It also expects its European energy costs to fall by 1.15
billion crowns ($174 million) over the next two quarters.
CF and Yara ended merger talks this month that would have
created a firm on a par with industry leader Potash in
terms of market capitalisation.
A successful deal would have given Yara major production
units in the United States, where costs are lower due to cheap
gas. Analysts say the company needs to formulate a new strategy
for North America, where it is building an ammonia plant but
still lacks a major presence.
"The announced $350 million investment in Norway is not what
investors wanted to hear right now," Berenberg said in a note.
"We believe the Yara/CF merger talks fuelled ideas on higher
cash returns to shareholders and Yara needs to consolidate the
lower margin/lower cash flow trading and urea businesses before
investing further."
Yara's quarterly earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 24 percent to 4.00
billion crowns ($610 million). Analysts polled by Reuters had
forecast 4.09 billion, on average.
"Nothing in the report suggests that a new view on
fertiliser fundamentals is needed," SpareBank 1 Markets said in
a note.
(Editing by Jason Neely and Pravin Char)