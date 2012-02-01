OSLO Feb 1 Norway's Yara and Apache Corp are in talks with Australian explosives maker Orica to sell a stake in their technical ammonium nitrate plant in Australia, a Yara spokesman said on Wednesday.

"A process is ongoing and the likely outcome is that Orica will be on the ownership side of the TAN project," the spokesman said.

An Orica spokeswoman did not immediately return a call seeking comment. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)