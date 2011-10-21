OSLO Oct 21 Norwegian fertiliser firm Yara
reported third-quarter profits above expections on
Friday and said a continued tight fertiliser market was likely
to increase deliveries going forward.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 4.21 billion Norwegian crowns
($747 million) in July-September, from 2.54 billion a year ago,
beating the 4.15 billion forecast in a Reuters poll.
Yara, the world's largest nitrogen-based fertiliser maker,
said farm margins remain healthy at today's grain prices.
"With limited stocks in the fertilizer value chain this
indicates a catch-up in deliveries is likely during the
remainder of the season."
($1 = 5.633 Norwegian Crowns)
(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)