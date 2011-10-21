OSLO Oct 21 Norwegian fertiliser firm Yara reported third-quarter profits above expections on Friday and said a continued tight fertiliser market was likely to increase deliveries going forward.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 4.21 billion Norwegian crowns ($747 million) in July-September, from 2.54 billion a year ago, beating the 4.15 billion forecast in a Reuters poll.

Yara, the world's largest nitrogen-based fertiliser maker, said farm margins remain healthy at today's grain prices.

"With limited stocks in the fertilizer value chain this indicates a catch-up in deliveries is likely during the remainder of the season." ($1 = 5.633 Norwegian Crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)