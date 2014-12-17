Dec 17 Yaroslavl Tyre Plant :

* Says approves one-year loan agreement with Kordiant for up to 2 billion roubles ($28.45 million)

* Says the loan will be provided in installments at interest rate up to 13 pct per annum Source text: bit.ly/1zuJ6e3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 70.2900 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)