* Milk formula maker Yashili issues profit warning

* Says 2014 profit likely to drop 40 pct y/y

* China global No. 1 infant milk formula market

By Donny Kwok and Adam Jourdan

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Jan 14 Chinese milk powder maker Yashili International Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it expects its 2014 net profit to fall about 40 percent, hit by slowing demand for baby formula and higher marketing and compliance costs.

The profit warning by Yashili, owned by China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd and French dairy Danone SA, highlights the challenges local and foreign firms face as intense competition makes growth more elusive in the world's largest infant formula market.

Yashili is one of China's top ten infant formula makers by sales. Chairman Sun Yiping said there were still challenges ahead for the "overall operation and financial position" of the company, which also blamed its poor performance on a lack of new product launches.

"The decrease in profit of the group is primarily due to a slowdown in the growth of the paediatric milk powder industry," Sun said in a filing to the Hong Kong exchange.

Yashili, due to announce its annual 2014 results in March, saw its net profit slide 28.7 percent in the first half of 2014 against a year earlier. Euromonitor said its 2014 market share also fell to 4.6 percent from 5.1 percent a year earlier.

The firm's shares plunged 6 percent on Wednesday before reversing to be up 0.9 percent. The Hang Seng Index was down 0.2 percent.

"Consumption was still increasing in 2014, just not quite at the pace that everyone was anticipating," said Con Williams, Wellington-based agriculture economist with ANZ, adding that high product prices had dampened some consumer demand.

"What it (Yashili's profit warning) highlights is that the dairy story, or any demand story, doesn't occur at any price point, it still has to be affordable."

China's infant formula market is set to grow from $17.8 billion last year to $43.3 billion in 2019, according to Euromonitor.

Analysts said competition between foreign and local brands for market share was hitting profits as companies spend more on marketing. Tougher manufacturing regulations for the sector that took effect in 2013 and 2014 also raised costs.

Yashili's rivals have felt the pinch too.

Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co Ltd said in its half year report that adapting to sector reform had slowed sales and it was spending more to stave off market rivals. The firm saw profit in the first half of the year drop 72.1 percent.

Slower demand for infant formula is also likely to hit milk powder imports to China, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in December. Key whole milk powder imports are likely to dip in 2015, it added. (Reporting by Donny Kwok in HONG KONG, Adam Jourdan in SHANGHAI and Naomi Tajitsu in WELLINGTON; Editing by Miral Fahmy)