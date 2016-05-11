May 11 Yaskawa Information Systems Corp :

* Says it to offer an early-retirement program to employees, who are above 40 years old to 58 years old as of April 1

* Says offering period from June 3 to June 17

* Says it expects 40 employees to take the offer

* Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on July 20

* Says a premium will be added to the normal retirement allowance of eligible applicants and eligible applicants will also have the option to receive job-placement assistance

