Dec 26 Yazicilar Holding :

* Said on Thursday its unit Celik Motor secured 125 million euros ($152.60 million) sydication loan from several (not severel) domestic and international banks

* The credit is one year non-refundable and with 4 months maturity

* Credit interest is Euribor plus 3.95 percent

