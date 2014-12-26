BRIEF-Bank of Palestine board recommends FY dividend
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10.44 percent and stock dividend of 2.56 percent for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2mRj6ve) Further company coverage:
(Refiles to correct spelling of the word "several")
Dec 26 Yazicilar Holding :
* Said on Thursday its unit Celik Motor secured 125 million euros ($152.60 million) sydication loan from several (not severel) domestic and international banks
* The credit is one year non-refundable and with 4 months maturity
* Credit interest is Euribor plus 3.95 percent
* Investors House CF 1 signs financing agreement with Invesdor Oy
ZURICH, March 13 Private bank and asset manager LGT, owned and managed by Liechtenstein's royal family, on Monday reported a 9 percent rise in 2016 net profit to 230 million Swiss francs ($228.4 million).