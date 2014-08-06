Aug 6 China's Yeland Investment Group Co Ltd

* Says signs framework agreement with Crimson Capital China Ltd on developing and operating nursing centres for senior citizens with investment at least 1.2 billion yuan (194.73 million US dollar)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ulTa5Y

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1625 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)