European shares set for slightly lower open - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
MILAN, March 20 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Aug 6 China's Yeland Investment Group Co Ltd
* Says signs framework agreement with Crimson Capital China Ltd on developing and operating nursing centres for senior citizens with investment at least 1.2 billion yuan (194.73 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ulTa5Y
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1625 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
MILAN, March 20 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
March 20 Phoenix Group Holdings, Britain's largest owner of life assurance funds closed to new customers, raised its long-term cash generation target due to benefits of acquisitions made last year.
PARIS, March 20 Worldline, a maker of payment terminals owned by Atos, is preparing an offer for rival Ingenico, La Lettre de L'Expansion reported on Monday, without citing sources.